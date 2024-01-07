AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $17.47 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.