AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 12111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $193,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

