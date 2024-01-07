AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

