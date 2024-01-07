Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Insider Buys £19,860 in Stock

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) insider Tom Smethers purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860 ($25,289.70).

Artemis Alpha Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:ATS opened at GBX 328 ($4.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £107.29 million, a PE ratio of 16,400.00 and a beta of 1.27. Artemis Alpha Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.02.

Artemis Alpha Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Artemis Alpha Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

