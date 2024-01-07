Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Holdings Raised by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $2,664,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $120.99.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.