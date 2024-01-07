Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 27,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 562,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Specifically, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

