Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Shares Down 0%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.07. 22,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 22,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Free Report ) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

