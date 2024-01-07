Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Shares Down 0%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.07. 22,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 22,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
