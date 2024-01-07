Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $220.00.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Apple from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.67.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

