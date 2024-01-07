APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.92.

Insider Activity

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

