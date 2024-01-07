Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.