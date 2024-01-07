AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.42)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $320-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.08 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.420–0.350 EPS.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

