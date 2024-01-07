Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $234.24

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

