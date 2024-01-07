Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,026

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,026 ($38.53).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.67) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.12) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.20) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,092 ($39.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,952.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,859.34. The firm has a market cap of £28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,513.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,241 ($41.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

