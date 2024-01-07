Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BERY opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

