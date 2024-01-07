Analysts Offer Predictions for Enovis Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enovis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 91.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $2,167,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.