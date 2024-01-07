American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.40. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.