American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.