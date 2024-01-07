Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

