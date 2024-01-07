Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is James Hambro & Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 7.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.