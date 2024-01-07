Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Shares Up 5.3%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. 300,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 592,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ALAR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Alarum Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.