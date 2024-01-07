Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Shares Up 5.3%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. 300,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 592,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
Alarum Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alarum Technologies Company Profile
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.
