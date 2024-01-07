Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.83.

ALRM stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

