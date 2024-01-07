Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. Research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

