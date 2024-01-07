Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells $3,360,750.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $3,360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

