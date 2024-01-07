Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,993,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

