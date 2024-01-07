Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives $52.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Barclays initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AL opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. Analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

