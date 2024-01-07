Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Adobe by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $564.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

