Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 50,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 617,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Specifically, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

