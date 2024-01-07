Accolade (ACCD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $849.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

