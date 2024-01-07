ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading Down 0.1%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.74. 98,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 128,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABVX

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44.

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.