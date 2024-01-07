AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.040-11.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.720-2.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.81.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

