AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.040-11.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.720-2.760 EPS.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.81.
View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
