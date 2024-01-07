1,890 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $92.20.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
