16,837 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.1 %

WBA opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.