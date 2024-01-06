Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $209.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $227.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,526,800 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.