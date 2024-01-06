Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $52,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $43.66 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $52.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

