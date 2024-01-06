Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Pinterest by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $38.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,765. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.97.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

