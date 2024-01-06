Xponance Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $252.69 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average of $252.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

