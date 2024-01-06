Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPL by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PPL by 117.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

