Xponance Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

PFG opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

