Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,763 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

