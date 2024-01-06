Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 19,117 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $21.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,561.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at $373,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.