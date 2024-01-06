Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $470.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $381.23 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

