Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $181.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

