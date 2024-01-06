Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Shares of WM opened at $177.80 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

