Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $65.63. 246,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 364,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,127,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,922,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,376,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,047.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 200,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

