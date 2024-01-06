Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.