W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $818.73 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.46 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.64.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

