W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $818.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $750.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.46 and a twelve month high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

