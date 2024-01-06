Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $221.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.26. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.