Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

