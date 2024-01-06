Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.